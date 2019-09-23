wrestling / News
Game Changer Wrestling Nick Gage Invitational Results: Four-Way Death Match, More
– Game Changer Wrestling held their the fourth Nick Gage Invitational tournament Saturday night in Summit, Illinois. The results were, per Fightful:
* GCW World Title/Nick Gage Invitational 4 Semi-Final Three Way Death Match: Nick Gage (c) def. Kody Rice and Matthew Justice
* Nick Gage Invitational 4 Semi-Final Three Way Death Match: Yuko Miyamoto def. Jimmy Lloyd and Orin Veidt
* Nick Gage Invitational 4 Semi-Final Three Way Death Match: Mance Warner def. Matt Tremont and SHLAK
* Nick Gage Invitational 4 Semi-Final Three Way Death Match: Alex Colon def. Eric Ryan, and Markus Crane
* Four-Way Match: Alex Zayne def. Blake Christian, Gringo Loco, Jake Lander
* Marko Stunt (w/Logan Stunt) def. Tracy Smothers
* GCW World Title/Nick Gage Invitational 4 Final Four-Way Death Match: Nick Gage (c) def. Alex Colon, Mance Warner, and Yuko Miyamoto
