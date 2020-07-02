Game On! Featuring Becky Lynch Draws Over 3.2 Million Viewers, Tops Overnight Ratings

– Per Showbuzz Daily, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch appeared on CBS’ Game On!, hosted by former WWE 24/7 champion Rob Gronkowski, last night. The show drew an average overnight audience of 3.269 million viewers.

In terms of the ratings, the show topped the P18-49 key demo for the regular networks for last night with a 0.6 rating. WWE released a gallery of photos for Lynch on the show, which you can see HERE.