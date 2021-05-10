wrestling / News
Gangrel Announces That He’s Now Engaged To His Girlfriend
May 10, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Instagram, Gangrel revealed that he is now engaged to his girlfriend after popping the question at Yankee Stadium.
He wrote: “She said yes, I’m ready to spend the rest of my life trying to keep @su_san_nel_son2830 smiling! Blessed.”
