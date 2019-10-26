wrestling / News
Gangrel Addresses His Brief Involvement With Adult Entertainment, Why He Decided to Back Out
– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed former WWE Superstar Gangrel for its WINCLY podcast. During the interview, Gangrel talked about his involvement with adult entertainment. He says he directed a scene, but after it happened, he backed out very quickly. Below are some highlights.
Gangrel on his adult film experience: “I put a pinky toe in and jumped out real quick because it got me so much heat and negativity that I backed out. I directed one scene but it was a stupid decision. Sometimes with porn, everybody secretly kind of likes it but they publicly shame it. It backfired so I’m gonna stick with what I know in pro wrestling. I might be only somewhere in the middle with wrestling, but at least I know it and love it and can commit to it 100 percent.”
Gangrel on Brazzers offering WWE creative advice: “*Laughs* Anything for publicity.”
