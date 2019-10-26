wrestling / News

Gangrel Addresses His Brief Involvement With Adult Entertainment, Why He Decided to Back Out

October 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Gangrel

WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed former WWE Superstar Gangrel for its WINCLY podcast. During the interview, Gangrel talked about his involvement with adult entertainment. He says he directed a scene, but after it happened, he backed out very quickly. Below are some highlights.

Gangrel on his adult film experience: “I put a pinky toe in and jumped out real quick because it got me so much heat and negativity that I backed out. I directed one scene but it was a stupid decision. Sometimes with porn, everybody secretly kind of likes it but they publicly shame it. It backfired so I’m gonna stick with what I know in pro wrestling. I might be only somewhere in the middle with wrestling, but at least I know it and love it and can commit to it 100 percent.”

Gangrel on Brazzers offering WWE creative advice: “*Laughs* Anything for publicity.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Gangrel, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading