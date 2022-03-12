wrestling / News
MLW News: Gangrel Coming to MLW Soon, Ticket On-Sale Date For Battle Riot IV
March 11, 2022 | Posted by
– Gangrel is heading to MLW soon, as teased on last night’s MLW: Fusion. Thursday night’s show began teasing the WWE star as arriving in MLW soon.
– As noted last night, MLW announced Battle Riot IV for June 23rd in New York City. PWInsider reports that tickets for the show will go on sale on March 22nd at 10 AM ET.
