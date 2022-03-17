Gangrel Comments On Training Paige VanZant, Hasn’t Spoken To Her Yet

In the latest edition of his Fangin’ and Bangin’ podcast (via Fightful), Gangrel spoke about recent AEW signee Paige VanZant coming to train at his wrestling school but admitted they hadn’t talked yet. VanZant signed with AEW last week.

He said: “Paige VanZant, who signed with AEW, has made appearances with Dan Lambert and did some run ins with Scorpio Sky, is coming to Coastal Championship Wrestling to train and should be part of that training. I believe she had a bit of food poisoning. She’s supposed to start. I’m looking forward to that. There’s not much to say about it because I haven’t talk to her or talked to them personally yet to find out the exact details. I was just told that’s where they chose to come train. I’m looking forward to that and seeing where that journey goes. Hopefully, it’s a successful journey for all involved.“