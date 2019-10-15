Gangrel Weighs in on Hell In A Cell Finish, Talks AEW vs. NXT

– Gangrel was a recent guest on Wrestling Inc’s WINCLY podcast discussing AEW and more. Highlights are below.

On AEW: “I don’t know. It feels like the start of it. I’m not real good with numbers but I heard AEW did a higher number than NXT on Wednesday. But AEW is new and anybody that’s interested in wrestling is gonna check them out. So I’d say give it six months and then let’s reevaluate that question.”

On Being A Producer: “I have terrible communication skills and I’m surprised just to get this interview [laughs]. I’m friends with a lot of those guys but I’ve never been asked for anything. Nobody’s approached me but I would love to do something like that. But I think it’s really cool for pro wrestling as I train students and it gives them another avenue to go. Not everybody is WWE-structured and not everybody will be AEW-structured or ROH or MLW. There’s a good melting pot out there and everyone has a place in wrestling just as everyone has a place in life. Hopefully some of my students will find a place in wrestling and life at the same time.”

On WWE Hell in a Cell Finish: “I’ve heard things…I don’t know, what is no DQ or no contest? How do you get DQed? How do you justify that. I think they confused everybody. I didn’t see it so I can’t give an honest opinion but I’m definitely gonna watch it… Sometimes you just put things together on paper and it sounds good and when you relay it to the wrestlers it sounds good, but it doesn’t get across to the fans…Sometimes you can be too smart for your own good and confuse the hell out of everybody.”