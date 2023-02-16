Gangrel Says He’d Be Down For Helping Edge Fight The Judgment Day

Gangrel and Edge have quite the past, and the former Brood leader says he’d be happy to help Edge fight The Judgment Day. Gangrel was doing a virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest when he was asked about the idea of appearing on Raw to help his former Broodmate take on the heel stable.

“He’s got his wife; she’s all jacked up. She’s looking great. She’s got his back,” Gangrel said (per Wrestling Inc). “If he wants more though, I’d be down for that. I guess the stars have to align.”

Gangrel’s last appearance on WWE TV was the 15th anniversary episode of Raw in 2007. Edge and Beth Phoenix are set to face Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber on Saturday.