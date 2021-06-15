Gangrel Files Trademark for ‘Fangin N Bangin’ Podcast

– Fightful reports that former WWE Superstar Gangrel has applied for the trademark for the name of his YouTube channel and podcast, which is called Fangin n Bangin With Gangrel. You can see the description for the trademark filing below:

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services in the nature of live visual and audio performances; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing series featuring comedy, human events, current events, Wrestling, sports entertainment provided through Podcasts, Multimedia streaming platforms, websites; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring comedy, human events, current events, Wrestling, sports entertainment,via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of comedy, human events, current events, Wrestling, sports entertainment; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of comedy, human events, current events, Wrestling, sports entertainment; Production of podcasts. FIRST USE: 20100701. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20100701

Gangrel filed the trademark on June 10.