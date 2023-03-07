wrestling / News

Gangrel Gets His Own Beer Brand ‘The Brewed’

March 7, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Gangrel The Wrestling Code Image Credit: Virtual Basement

– Former WWE Superstar Gangrel has partnered with The Unbranded Brewing Company to make his own brand of beer, appropriately called “The Brewed.” The new beer is a Blood Red Kettle Sour ww/ Cherries flavor. You can check out a photo from the company’s Instagram account below:

