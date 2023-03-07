wrestling / News
Gangrel Gets His Own Beer Brand ‘The Brewed’
March 7, 2023 | Posted by
– Former WWE Superstar Gangrel has partnered with The Unbranded Brewing Company to make his own brand of beer, appropriately called “The Brewed.” The new beer is a Blood Red Kettle Sour ww/ Cherries flavor. You can check out a photo from the company’s Instagram account below:
More Trending Stories
- Sammy Guevara on His Relationship with AEW Roster Backstage, Getting Fans Back On His Side
- Tony Khan Addresses MJF Throwing Water At Kid During AEW Revolution
- Jake Roberts’ Ex-Wife Reveals Reconciliation With Roberts
- More Backstage Notes From WWE SmackDown, Plans for The Bloodline Angles, Update on Tegan Nox Angle