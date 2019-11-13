wrestling / News
Gangrel Honored By Dania Beach, Florida With Key to the City
November 12, 2019 | Posted by
WWE alumnus Gangrel has been honored by his home city of Dania Beach, receiving the key to the city. The wrestler posted to Instagram noting that he was awarded the honor in a ceremony today.
Gangrel runs his Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum, a wrestling academy, out of Dania Beach.
