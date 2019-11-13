wrestling / News

Gangrel Honored By Dania Beach, Florida With Key to the City

November 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Gangrel

WWE alumnus Gangrel has been honored by his home city of Dania Beach, receiving the key to the city. The wrestler posted to Instagram noting that he was awarded the honor in a ceremony today.

Gangrel runs his Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum, a wrestling academy, out of Dania Beach.

