Gangrel Weighs In On Los Parks Incident That Led To Group Being Fired From MLW

MLW recently fired Los Parks after they allegedly intentionally hurt Jacob Fatu and Alex Hammerstone, and MLW star Gangrel recently discussed the matter. As reported last week, MLW fired LA Park, LA Park Jr., and El Hijo de LA Park after they allegedly went into business for themselves during a run-in and hit Fatu and Hammerstone with legitimate chair shots and real punches. Gangrel spoke with Wrestling Inc about the incident and you can see some highlights below:

On why the incident happened: “I don’t quite know, I don’t know if they were upset, or if it was just an accident. I think they’ve gotten a reputation of being a little bit reckless here and there. But, they’ve also gotten a reputation of being reckless when they want to get out of something, so it’s really hard to say because I am not in their shoes, nor did I take the chair to the back of the head like Fatu or Hammerstone. But, I think the biggest problem, and this was just me watching, if they possibly would’ve said, ‘Hey I am sorry, we didn’t mean to do it.’ I don’t think they showed any remorse or that anything was wrong, and I think that might have been the nail in the coffin, so to speak, that made people think, ‘Was there some tension or not?’ I don’t know, I don’t know how the office saw it, I haven’t been in any agent meetings since or whatnot, I don’t know.”

Gangrel made it clear that, as far as he is aware, this situation is not an angle. People were legitimately upset in the moment, but he was not aware they would be let go until the next day.

On whether the whole thing is an angle: “No, there’s no angle that I know of. Court was genuinely upset, and I can tell you Hammerstone was upset, and Jacob, Jacob is just a Samoan, I don’t know if a chair to the head really hurts a Samoan. He goes, ‘Argh, I don’t know bro.’ I had no idea, I didn’t even know until the next day that they were gone when they weren’t there. I don’t believe that it’s any angle, to the best of my knowledge.”

On whether he’s ever been in a situation like this: “I have been on the other end of, probably, unhappy wrestlers. But again, I don’t know what the case was with them. Whether it was just an accident, a misunderstanding, or a big FU. But I think the biggest thing was that they showed no remorse, or accepted any responsibility that they hurt somebody. So, I think that might have been the biggest problem. From my opinion, and from my viewpoint.”