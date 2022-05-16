wrestling / News

Gangrel Reunites With Hardy Boys at Big Time Wrestling Show

May 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Gangrel The Wrestling Code Image Credit: Virtual Basement

The New Brood reunited at Big Time Wrestling’s show over the weekend, as Gangrel shared the ring with the Hardy Boys. Matt Hardy shared a photo on Twitter of the trio in the ring after their match, which saw the Hardys face Gangrel and Joey Janela who worked as the New, New Brood (per Wrestling Inc).

The trio worked together for a short time in 1999 when Gangrel reunited Matt and Jeff after Edge and Christian split from him.

