Gangrel Discusses Training Rusev in His Earlier Years, Praises Rusev’s Dedication for Sleeping in His Car and Never Missing a Class

– Jim Varsallone recently interviewed former WWE Superstar Gangrel at the Florida Supercon, who discussed training Rusev. Below are some highlights (transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

Gangrel on training Rusev with Rikishi at Knokx Pro in California: “Me and Rikishi we had a school called Knokx Pro out in California. Yeah and we had [Rusev] come through as a talent. One of the current stars in NXT, Vanessa Bourne — I trained her as well. … Rusev has gone the furthest of and the most right now. He was a big Bulgarian guy from Bulgaria. He moved from Bulgaria to become a pro wrestler and that cat slept in his car, he didn’t miss a class.”

Gangrel on Rusev’s dedication and working lots of various jobs: “He was delivering food, bouncing in a bar, and driving a taxi. But in-between all that, he was at wrestling school or sleeping in that parking lot so he wouldn’t miss his next class. His dedication is proof that hard work pays off. I couldn’t be happier for him that it paid off. Because you know, he wasn’t the most athletic coming in or this or that, but he had heart and he had drive and he had passion. I’m so blessed that I was a part of his life and seeing his success now. I ride that wave. Deep down inside I’m like, ‘yeah! I may not be [in WWE] anymore but a piece of me is.’ That’s so awesome.”