Gangrel Says Edge’s New Group Is ‘Very Cool’, Thinks Rhea Ripley Should Join

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Gangrel spoke about Edge’s new dark character and his seemingly supernatural faction with Damian Priest. Here are highlights:

On comparisons to the Brood: “I think it’s cool, I don’t know where they’re going with it, I talked to Adam. But I haven’t talked to him since right after WrestleMania. I don’t ask too many questions, I kind of like to be surprised, I don’t want to know so I might go say something stupid on the podcast. Like I leaked something.”

On himself or Rhea Ripley joining the group: “There’s no reunions, no talks, with Christian or Edge. Although it would be really cool to be with Damian Priest and Edge, that’s cool. I love how he’s got like a mixed Brood/Taker vibe with the raise of the chair and the fire. That was really cool. I am really happy for him, he’s a really good dude. And from what I know of Damian Priest, all my interactions with him, a few conversations that I have had with him, he’s a great dude. So, I think they deserve each other, in a good way, and I hope they do really good business, and I hope they do big things. I hope they get Rhea Ripley, and some really cool people in this faction, and so some really cool stuff.”

On the possibility of the group being supernatural: “I think maybe Taker at the Hall Of Fame tagged him out and said, ‘hey Edge, take it for your last few years and then turn it over to Priest, and let him finish it out’. Maybe they’ll turn it over to Finn Balor after that, who knows? Maybe the old Fiend will be back, who knows?”