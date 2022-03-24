Gangrel Says Paige VanZant Has A Lot Of Potential

Last week, Gangrel noted he was going to be training Paige VanZant ahead of her AEW debut, but said he hadn’t spoken to her yet. She arrived at the school the next day. In the latest episode of his Fangin N Bangin podcast (via Fightful), Gangrel spoke about his first impressions after meeting VanZant and said that she has a lot of potential.

He said: “I’ve met her and had a couple of training sessions with her. She’s definitely bad ass. She has a lot of talent. She’s very coachable. She has a passion for it. AEW should be happy in the long run with what’s going to go on with her. I don’t know if they signed her for a year or what the deal was, but she definitely has a lot of potential, definitely has talent. She’ll come along pretty well and pretty fast. What she’s learned in two sessions, let’s say three hours to be generous with those sessions, those three hours, it’s taken me three months to teach some people with talent. Six months for others. The fact that she’s a professional athlete and a ballerina. Dancing With The Stars is no joke. You have to be super disciplined and learn routines, dances, footwork, and form. All that comes into play. She’s making my job easy. I appreciate that. Hopefully it continues to be easy, she goes on to do great things, and I can say, ‘Oh, I had a part in that’.”