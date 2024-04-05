Gangrel Recalls Sitting At Home After Signing WIth WWE, Putting Together The Brood

Gangrel recently looked back at his start in WWE back in 1998 and the origin of The Brood. The WWE alumni spoke about his origins in the company during the For The Love of Wrestling convention, and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On Vince McMahon wanting to change his character at first: “They said, ‘You’re gonna sit home.’ But I was home a week, it was about a week, and then this fella Vince Russo called up and said, ‘Hey, can you still do the vampire thing?’ And I was like, ‘Sure.'”

On The Brood being put together: “They didn’t know what to do with Edge, they were struggling, trying to find a spot with Edge. So, they had me start a feud with Edge, and that’s how that feud started, but I didn’t know about The Brood and then all of a sudden Edge was going to get Christian in and they came up with the whole Brood thing from the movie The Lost Boys.”