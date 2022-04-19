Gangrel Teases Big Wrestling Signing For Unnamed MMA Star

Gangrel isn’t just training one MMA star, he’s mentoring two. The former WWE Attitude Era star is helping AEW’s Paige VanZant prepare for life inside the ring but he’s also been prepping one hungry unnamed MMA star as well. Here’s what he told Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc.

On training another MMA star: “Yes, one of them is Paige Van Zant, although she’s ghosted on me for a few days,” he said. “But she’ll be back in the mix. She’s definitely one of them. Then there’s another lady, I don’t think I can mention her name yet until she gets out of the contract she’s in right now. But she definitely looks like she’ll be popping up somewhere, one of the big companies soon.”

On unnamed MMA star having more passion than PVZ: “Out of the two, I am going to say that the girl I am training today is more passionate than her. Paige is just so extremely talented,” he stressed. “I’d hate to go out on a limb and say it’s business, but I don’t feel the same passion that the girl I am training today has. But no, she’s passionate. To give up and walk away from her other career, she’s definitely passionate about it and stuff like that.”