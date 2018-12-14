wrestling
Various News: Gangrel Wins Trademark To His Name, Jeff Hardy Won WWE Title 10 Years Ago, Sheamus Buys A Rolex
– In a post on Instagram, Gangrel revealed that he finally won the trademark and international rights to his name. He wrote:
View this post on Instagram
I am very proud and thankful to be able to announce after all the years of my wrestling under the name Gangrel, the United States of America trademark office has granted me the full trademark rights to the Gangrel name as well as international rights. So now I am Gangrel. I will be licensing the Gangrel name out since I already have my own apparel, hot sauce and beer and other products on the market with more to come. I'm very proud and blessed to be able to offer the Gangrel name out for licensing to the main stream market. Please contact www.gwaflorida.com for licensing. Thank you David W. Heath (Gangrel)
– Sheamus also posted to Instagram, revealing that he got himself a new Rolex.
– On this day in WWE history, Jeff Hardy won his first WWE title at Armageddon 2008.