Garden State Pro Welcome To Eden Results 7.23.22: Josh Alexander vs. Konosuke Takeshita, More

Garden State Pro Wrestling debuted on Saturday with its Welcome to Eden show, main evented by Josh Alexander vs. Konosuke Takeshita. You can check out the full results from the Newark, New Jersey show, which aired on FITE TV, below (per PW Ponderings):

* Garden State Openweight Championship Tournament Match: Alan Angels def. Kevin Blackwood

* Baliyan Akki and Heather Monroe def. Dark Sheik and Jai Vidal

* Garden State Openweight Championship Tournament Match: Titus Alexander def. Calvin Tankman

* Young Dumb N’ Broke (Jordan Oliver, Griffin McCoy and Charlie Tiger) def. Team H20 (Marcus Mathers, Austin Luke and Reid Walker)

* AAA Reina de Reinas Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie (c) def. Trish Adora

* Garden State Openweight Championship Tournament Match: Bryan Keith def. EFFY

* Garden State Openweight Championship Tournament Match: Robert Martyr def. Davey Richards

* Miyu Yamashita def. Janai Kai and Billie Starkz

* Josh Alexander and Konosuke Takeshita fought to a time limit draw

