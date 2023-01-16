Garden State Pro Wrestling Duality Results: Alan Angels Defends Openweight Title

Garden State Pro Wrestling held their Duality show on Sunday, with Alan Angels in action and more. You can see the full results from the Ridgefield Park, New Jersey show below, per Fightful:

* Ruthless Lala (w/Isaiah Wolf, Marcus Marquee & Tyree Taylor) def. Kiah Dream (w/Eli Knight, Malik Bosede & Nick J. Holliday)

* Kevin Blackwood def. Bobby Orlando

* Garden State Pro Wrestling Tag Team Tournament Match: Young Dumb N Broke def. AVD

* Garden State Pro Wrestling Openweight Championship: Alan Angels def. Alec Price

* Bryan Keith def. 1 Called Manders

* Edith Surreal def. Jordan Blade

* Marcus Mathers def. Allie Katch and Hunter Drake and Jordan Oliver

* Garden State Pro Wrestling Tag Team Tournament Match: BestBros def. YoKai

* Garden State Pro Wrestling Openweight Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Robert Martyr def. Titus Alexander