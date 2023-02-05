– Garden State Pro Wrestling returned for Garden State V last night at the Phil Sheridan Building in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. Below are some results, per Cagematch.net:

* Myron Reed picked up the win over Nikeem Avent.

* Janai Kai defeated Sumie Sakai.

* Davey Richards beat Austin Luke.

* AVD (AKIRA & Masha Slamovich) beat Bird Law (Mike Bailey & Veda Scott).

* Billie Starkz beat. Ruthless Lala (w/ Isaiah Wolf).

* Kzy beat. Anthony Henry.

* Robert Martyr beat BIG BOSS Shimizu.

* Ryan Mooney beat Yoya.

* Garden State PW Openweight Championship: Alan Angels (c) beat Marcus Mathers to retain his title.