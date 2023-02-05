wrestling / News

Garden State PW V Results 2.03.23: Alan Angels Defends Title in Main Event

February 5, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Garden State Pro Wrestling V Image Credit: Garden State PW

– Garden State Pro Wrestling returned for Garden State V last night at the Phil Sheridan Building in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. Below are some results, per Cagematch.net:

* Myron Reed picked up the win over Nikeem Avent.
* Janai Kai defeated Sumie Sakai.
* Davey Richards beat Austin Luke.
* AVD (AKIRA & Masha Slamovich) beat Bird Law (Mike Bailey & Veda Scott).
* Billie Starkz beat. Ruthless Lala (w/ Isaiah Wolf).
* Kzy beat. Anthony Henry.
* Robert Martyr beat BIG BOSS Shimizu.
* Ryan Mooney beat Yoya.
* Garden State PW Openweight Championship: Alan Angels (c) beat Marcus Mathers to retain his title.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Garden State Pro Wrestling, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading