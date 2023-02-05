wrestling / News
Garden State PW V Results 2.03.23: Alan Angels Defends Title in Main Event
– Garden State Pro Wrestling returned for Garden State V last night at the Phil Sheridan Building in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. Below are some results, per Cagematch.net:
* Myron Reed picked up the win over Nikeem Avent.
* Janai Kai defeated Sumie Sakai.
* Davey Richards beat Austin Luke.
* AVD (AKIRA & Masha Slamovich) beat Bird Law (Mike Bailey & Veda Scott).
* Billie Starkz beat. Ruthless Lala (w/ Isaiah Wolf).
* Kzy beat. Anthony Henry.
* Robert Martyr beat BIG BOSS Shimizu.
* Ryan Mooney beat Yoya.
* Garden State PW Openweight Championship: Alan Angels (c) beat Marcus Mathers to retain his title.
Nikeem Avant tries to go around the world but @TheBadReed meets him halfway with a tope suicida!#GardenStateV @GardenStatePW
▶️https://t.co/9b6aqwIikQ pic.twitter.com/ipFugo2jj8
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) February 4, 2023
Springboard imploding senton from @NikeemTheDream!#GardenStateV @GardenStatePW
▶️https://t.co/9b6aqwIikQ pic.twitter.com/CDxuLBEeND
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) February 4, 2023
.@kzy_time_ebe2 with a frog splash!#GardenStateV @GardenStatePW
▶️https://t.co/9b6aqwIikQ pic.twitter.com/4mLzxtqwt7
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) February 4, 2023
.@TheApexRM reverses Shimizu's powerbomb attempt into a code red!#GardenStateV @GardenStatePW
▶️https://t.co/9b6aqwIikQ pic.twitter.com/L6ZtIJCLgU
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) February 4, 2023
you're fucking up if you aren't watching this match between @Antnyhenry and @kzy_time_ebe2 #GardenStateV pic.twitter.com/FHImZKC8VC
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) February 4, 2023
Thank you @SumieSakai – What a match to have before heading to Japan 🙏🏼 Thank you @GardenStatePW pic.twitter.com/ECFHyjRH3x
— JANAI KAI (@Janai_Kai) February 4, 2023