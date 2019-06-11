wrestling / News

Garza Jr. Renamed Angel Garza In NXT

June 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Garza Jr

– Garza Jr. is the latest NXT star to be renamed. He will now be going by Angel Garza according to PWInsider.

– NXT will hold their next set of television tapings from Full Sail on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

PWInsider reports the former Ezekiel Jackson was backstage visiting at the WWE live event in Reno, Nevada last night.

– Mia Yim is auctioning off her gear for a good cause.

– Sean Waltman was teaching at the Performance Center again this week.

