Garza Jr. Renamed Angel Garza In NXT

– Garza Jr. is the latest NXT star to be renamed. He will now be going by Angel Garza according to PWInsider.

– NXT will hold their next set of television tapings from Full Sail on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

– PWInsider reports the former Ezekiel Jackson was backstage visiting at the WWE live event in Reno, Nevada last night.

– Mia Yim is auctioning off her gear for a good cause.

Mia Yim is selling her gear with all proceeds going to the Innocence Project, which helps exonerate the wrongly convicted through DNA testing and reforms the criminal justice system to prevent future injustice.

– Sean Waltman was teaching at the Performance Center again this week.