Garza Jr. Renamed Angel Garza In NXT
– Garza Jr. is the latest NXT star to be renamed. He will now be going by Angel Garza according to PWInsider.
– NXT will hold their next set of television tapings from Full Sail on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.
– PWInsider reports the former Ezekiel Jackson was backstage visiting at the WWE live event in Reno, Nevada last night.
– Mia Yim is auctioning off her gear for a good cause.
Selling this gear! ALL proceeds will be donated to the innocence project (@innocence ) which helps exonerate the wrongly convicted through DNA testing & reforms the criminal justice system to prevent future injustice. Serious inquires only email [email protected] pic.twitter.com/TqRj0K4GIE
— The HBIC (@MiaYim) June 10, 2019
– Sean Waltman was teaching at the Performance Center again this week.
