wrestling / News
Gauntlet for the Gold, El Phantasmo, Ishii, More Set for Sunday Impact Wrestling TV Tapings
– Impact Wrestling has announced several matchups for the upcoming May Day TV tapings scheduled for Sunday, May 8, including a Gauntlet for the Gold Match. The announced matches included the following:
* Gauntlet for the Gold
* El Phantasmo vs. Kenny King
* Jay White & Chris Bey vs. Josh Alexander & Tomohiro Ishii
* Matt Taven & Mike Bennett vs. The Good Brothers
The TV tapings will be held at Promowest Pavilion at Ovation in Newport, Kentucky.
The television trucks of #IMPACTonAXSTV come to the Promowest Pavilion at Ovation in the Greater Cincinnati Area (Newport, KY) Sunday May 8th for #MAYDAY, a night of must-see action featuring all your favorite IMPACT stars!
Tickets: https://t.co/ro2GTZoFAM@IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/wwqeCssx4X
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 5, 2022
