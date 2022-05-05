wrestling / News

Gauntlet for the Gold, El Phantasmo, Ishii, More Set for Sunday Impact Wrestling TV Tapings

May 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Gauntlet for the Gold Impact Wrestling - May Day Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling has announced several matchups for the upcoming May Day TV tapings scheduled for Sunday, May 8, including a Gauntlet for the Gold Match. The announced matches included the following:

* Gauntlet for the Gold
* El Phantasmo vs. Kenny King
* Jay White & Chris Bey vs. Josh Alexander & Tomohiro Ishii
* Matt Taven & Mike Bennett vs. The Good Brothers

The TV tapings will be held at Promowest Pavilion at Ovation in Newport, Kentucky.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading