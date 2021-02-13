wrestling / News
Gauntlet Match Announced For Monday’s Raw
February 13, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has a gauntlet match set for next week’s Raw, with implications for the Elimination Chamber. The company announced in a promo that you can see below during Smackdown that Randy Orton, Sheamus, The Miz, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles and Drew McIntyre will compete in the gauntlet match on Monday, with the winner entering their Elimination Chamber match as the final entrant.
All six men are set to face off for McIntyre’s WWE Championship inside the Chamber at the February 21st PPV.
