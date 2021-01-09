wrestling / News
Gauntlet Match For Universal Title Shot Set For Tonight’s SmackDown
January 8, 2021
WWE has announced a gauntlet match for Smackdown to determine Roman Reigns’ opponent at the Royal Rumble. The company posted a video to Twitter featuring Alyse Ashton, who announced that King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, Rey Mysterio, and Daniel Bryan will compete in the gauntlet match to determine Reigns’ #1 contender.
Bryan, it must be said, has already been announced for the men’s Royal Rumble match. You can see the video below:
BREAKING: Tonight's main event will be a GAUNTLET MATCH to determine who will battle @WWERomanReigns for the #UniversalTitle at #RoyalRumble! #SmackDown @WWEDanielBryan @BaronCorbinWWE @ShinsukeN @SamiZayn @reymysterio pic.twitter.com/TyjWAwn9RI
— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2021
