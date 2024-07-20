wrestling / News
Gauntlet Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
July 19, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced a gauntlet tag team match and more for next week’s episode of Smackdown. The following was announced on Friday’s episode for next week’s show, which is being taped tonight and will air on FOX:
* WWE Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Gauntlet Match: Street Profits vs. Baron Corbin & Apollo Crews vs. The O.C. vs. Pretty Deadly vs. Angel & Berto vs. Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa
* LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar
* Michin & Bayley vs. Tiffany Stratton & Nia Jax
