Gauntlet Match, Roman Reigns Appearance Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced that there will be a gauntlet match tonight with the winner getting a Smackdown Women’s title match at Clash at the Castle. The participants include Raquel Rodriguez, Aliyah, Shotzi, Xia Li, Shayna Baszler, Natalya and Sonya Deville. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns will also have an appearance. Here’s the lineup for the show:

* #1 Contender Gauntlet Match for Smackdown Women’s Title: Raquel Rodriguez vs. Aliyah vs. Shotzi vs. Xia Li vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya vs. Sonya Deville

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* Roman Reigns to address Drew McIntyre