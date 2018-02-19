wrestling / News
Gauntlet Match Sets Raw Records: Longest Match, Most Time Wrestled, Rare Cena Loss (Pics/Video)
– Monday night’s seven person Gauntlet match on Raw set records for the show. The match was the longest match in WWE history at just over two hours long, per PWInsider.
In addition, the WWE Stats and Info Twitter account noted that Seth Rollins’ work in the match was the most in Raw history. Rollins went sixty-five minutes in the match.
Finally, John Cena’s loss marks only the fifteenth time in over ten years that he has lost cleanly in a televised match. It was the first time that he has cleanly lost on Raw since October 10th, 2009 when he lost to Triple H. The list of Cena’s previous TV losses are below, per WZ:
Shawn Michaels (Raw – 4/23/2007)
The Great Khali (Saturday Night’s Main Event – 6/2/2007)
Triple H (Night Of Champions – 6/29/2008)
Batista (SummerSlam 8/17/2008)
Big Show (Raw – 3/30/2009)
Triple H (Raw – 10/19/2009)
The Rock (WrestleMania 28 – 4/1/2012)
Daniel Bryan (Summerslam 8/28/2013)
Brock Lesnar (Summerslam – 8/17/2014)
Kevin Owens (Elimination Chamber – 5/31/2015)
Alberto Del Rio (Hell in a Cell – 10/25/2015)
AJ Styles (Summerslam – 8/21/2016)
Dean Ambrose (Smackdown – 9/20/2016)
Shinsuke Nakamura (Smackdown – 8/1/2017)
Pics and video from the match are below:
We're kicking off Monday Night #RAW with THE BIG DOG @WWERomanReigns, just SIX NIGHTS before #WWEChamber! pic.twitter.com/OcGXTmrbVf
— WWE (@WWE) February 20, 2018
Does @WWERomanReigns LOOK concerned about competing in a #GauntletMatch tonight just before #WWEChamber? #RAW pic.twitter.com/6XMUh0RElH
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 20, 2018
It's officially MONDAY NIGHT ROLLINS!@WWERollins is here to kick off the #GauntletMatch against @WWERomanReigns on #RAW… pic.twitter.com/4Yw33xxWQX
— WWE (@WWE) February 20, 2018
These two know each other all too well…#RAW #GauntletMatch @WWERomanReigns @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/Eu9qaqiXjl
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 20, 2018
Be careful not to FIRE UP #TheBigDog…
This match is already 🔥🔥🔥#RAW #GauntletMatch pic.twitter.com/KGtqrRHy8h
— WWE (@WWE) February 20, 2018
.@WWERomanReigns might have defeated @BrockLesnar at #WrestleMania 31 if it wasn't for this MAN, who he will face first in the #GauntletMatch, @WWERollins! #RAW pic.twitter.com/lAovUVNpxI
— WWE (@WWE) February 20, 2018
#TheArchitect @WWERollins is BRINGING IT to his former Shield brethren @WWERomanReigns! #RAW #GauntletMatch pic.twitter.com/MnmZDVe0b1
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 20, 2018
There are no friends, allies or even BROTHERS in a #GauntletMatch… #RAW @WWERollins @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/OqEL8LRu7e
— WWE (@WWE) February 20, 2018
He's on a MISSION tonight…#RAW #GauntletMatch @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/KBrNtSkju7
— WWE (@WWE) February 20, 2018
…and SO IS @WWERomanReigns!#RAW #GauntletMatch pic.twitter.com/n6XopbpS6q
— WWE (@WWE) February 20, 2018
#TheBigDog @WWERomanReigns is…ELIMINATED?!@WWERollins pulls a fast one to advance in the #GauntletMatch! #RAW pic.twitter.com/xwvH0rbEYD
— WWE (@WWE) February 20, 2018
Business just picked up…@JohnCena enters the #GauntletMatch against @WWERollins NEXT on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/rk7ihVVdyH
— WWE (@WWE) February 20, 2018
🤜🤛
Respect. #RAW #GauntletMatch pic.twitter.com/IrfkPnBKfK
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 20, 2018
.@JohnCena vs. @WWERollins.
Let's keep this Gauntlet GOING!!!! #RAW #GauntletMatch @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/O3VzY4QDB8
— WWE (@WWE) February 20, 2018
Even in the middle of a heated match, @JohnCena makes people's nights…#RAW #GauntletMatch pic.twitter.com/CHYJUK3PGC
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 20, 2018
Did you really think @WWERollins was done already? FAR FROM IT!#RAW #GauntletMatch pic.twitter.com/ylawCJLdzI
— WWE (@WWE) February 20, 2018
Only ✌️, says @WWERollins…#RAW #GauntletMatch pic.twitter.com/T55khnK6Je
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 20, 2018
In case you couldn't tell, @WWERollins is EXHAUSTED…and @JohnCena knows it! #RAW #GauntletMatch pic.twitter.com/LgV3a2XUjg
— WWE (@WWE) February 20, 2018
When @WWERollins slides back into the ring at 9.9999999…#RAW #GauntletMatch pic.twitter.com/UwdvxBuNQu
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 20, 2018
Exhausted and all, @WWERollins is giving EVERYTHING HE HAS as he continues to run the gauntlet against @JohnCena! #RAW #GauntletMatch pic.twitter.com/qY6MbqFXZc
— WWE (@WWE) February 20, 2018
He's got @WWERollins in position…#RAW #GauntletMatch @JohnCena pic.twitter.com/wLzA6UUdqa
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 20, 2018
This time, it's BOTH @JohnCena and @WWERollins who beat the 9.999999 count! #RAW #GauntletMatch pic.twitter.com/V8pCc3Dl5S
— WWE (@WWE) February 20, 2018
🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸🐸#RAW #GauntletMatch @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/yTBzyS0AQO
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 20, 2018
HOW. IS. HE. DOING. THIS?!#RAW #GauntletMatch @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/jVx8ARxUmY
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 20, 2018
We are officially ONE HOUR into #RAW, and @WWERollins has been in this match for over 55 MINUTES! #GauntletMatch pic.twitter.com/sumJ4IcMRc
— WWE (@WWE) February 20, 2018
1️⃣-2️⃣-3️⃣!!!!@WWERollins stomps his way to ANOTHER victory in the #GauntletMatch, this time over @JohnCena! #RAW pic.twitter.com/vYOItqj8si
— WWE (@WWE) February 20, 2018
58 MINUTES and counting for @WWERollins, as @IAmEliasWWE looks to pick the bones! #RAW #GauntletMatch pic.twitter.com/TS3j3tJFR2
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 20, 2018
WHAT A PERFORMANCE BY @WWERollins!!!!#TheKingslayer DEFEATS @JohnCena on #RAW!!!! #GauntletMatch pic.twitter.com/3qLmqhGtfb
— WWE (@WWE) February 20, 2018
And after ONE HOUR and FIVE MINUTES in this #GauntletMatch, @IAmEliasWWE sends @WWERollins to #DriftAway on #RAW… pic.twitter.com/3AH793H9oA
— WWE (@WWE) February 20, 2018
Even @FinnBalor gets in on the respect for @WWERollins as he joins the #GauntletMatch on #RAW to square off against @IAmEliasWWE! pic.twitter.com/iRXNrJD7Dd
— WWE (@WWE) February 20, 2018
"THANK YOU SETH! THANK YOU SETH! THANK YOU SETH!"
What an effort by @WWERollins… #RAW #GauntletMatch pic.twitter.com/PQpI8jNMdN
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 20, 2018
The one and only @IAmEliasWWE has just one question for everybody here tonight (while he inflicts punishment on @FinnBalor)…
WHO WANTS TO WALK WITH ELIAS?! #RAW #GauntletMatch pic.twitter.com/US6iVD2TQa
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 20, 2018
1 hour and 5 minutes.
Even though @WWERollins has been eliminated from the #GauntletMatch, tonight, Monday Night #RAW was #MondayNightRollins! @IAmEliasWWE pic.twitter.com/BSQtOir1uL
— WWE (@WWE) February 20, 2018
There's one person who's not able to walk with @IAmEliasWWE at the moment, and his name is @FinnBalor…#RAW #GauntletMatch pic.twitter.com/wAzm6S5xtb
— WWE (@WWE) February 20, 2018
The #GauntletMatch rolls on as @FinnBalor goes one-on-one with @IAmEliasWWE! #RAW pic.twitter.com/0KVEGp6ZoB
— WWE (@WWE) February 20, 2018
This face on @FinnBalor tells you he's not ready to give up any time soon…#RAW #GauntletMatch pic.twitter.com/hyGkxGGo1O
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 20, 2018
A grueling effort results in @FinnBalor picking up the victory over @IAmEliasWWE in the #GauntletMatch! #RAW pic.twitter.com/X0ndKm2O5X
— WWE (@WWE) February 20, 2018
Guess who's not wasting ANY time getting into this #GauntletMatch…@mikethemiz #RAW pic.twitter.com/MNGSOiFxl8
— WWE (@WWE) February 20, 2018
#ICChampion @mikethemiz got the jump on @FinnBalor, and he's loving it…
😏 #RAW #GauntletMatch pic.twitter.com/O70T5v5weN
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 20, 2018
The world-famous IT KICKS are striking the chest of @FinnBalor on #RAW!#GauntletMatch @mikethemiz pic.twitter.com/smiQjQjn22
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 20, 2018
Being in the #Miztourage does have its drawbacks…#RAW #GauntletMatch @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/L2UvNH6l9m
— WWE (@WWE) February 20, 2018
The celebration begins for @mikethemiz as he eliminates @FinnBalor from this #GauntletMatch! #RAW #SkullCrushingFinale pic.twitter.com/SrbQduVrax
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 20, 2018
Hi, @mikethemiz.@BraunStrowman is the FINAL entrant into this #GauntletMatch! #RAW pic.twitter.com/RtqlgwYvaf
— WWE (@WWE) February 20, 2018
Excuse @BraunStrowman. He has some unfinished business to attend to.#RAW #GauntletMatch pic.twitter.com/5f1I3QFXT4
— WWE (@WWE) February 20, 2018
Safe to say @mikethemiz might be in AWE of @BraunStrowman right now…#RAW #GauntletMatch pic.twitter.com/LQ9WzF75Ez
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 20, 2018
"I DON'T FEAR THE UNKNOWN; THE UNKNOWN FEARS ME!" – @BraunStrowman #RAW #GauntletMatch pic.twitter.com/pir96lsaJI
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 20, 2018
"I don't fear the unknown, the unknown FEARS ME… At #WrestleMania, you're going to GET THESE HANDS!" @BraunStrowman sends a message to @BrockLesnar after standing tall in the #GauntletMatch! #RAW @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/E35KLLnTRf
— WWE (@WWE) February 20, 2018