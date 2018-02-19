Gauntlet Match Sets Raw Records: Longest Match, Most Time Wrestled, Rare Cena Loss (Pics/Video)

– Monday night’s seven person Gauntlet match on Raw set records for the show. The match was the longest match in WWE history at just over two hours long, per PWInsider.

In addition, the WWE Stats and Info Twitter account noted that Seth Rollins’ work in the match was the most in Raw history. Rollins went sixty-five minutes in the match.

Finally, John Cena’s loss marks only the fifteenth time in over ten years that he has lost cleanly in a televised match. It was the first time that he has cleanly lost on Raw since October 10th, 2009 when he lost to Triple H. The list of Cena’s previous TV losses are below, per WZ:

Shawn Michaels (Raw – 4/23/2007)

The Great Khali (Saturday Night’s Main Event – 6/2/2007)

Triple H (Night Of Champions – 6/29/2008)

Batista (SummerSlam 8/17/2008)

Big Show (Raw – 3/30/2009)

Triple H (Raw – 10/19/2009)

The Rock (WrestleMania 28 – 4/1/2012)

Daniel Bryan (Summerslam 8/28/2013)

Brock Lesnar (Summerslam – 8/17/2014)

Kevin Owens (Elimination Chamber – 5/31/2015)

Alberto Del Rio (Hell in a Cell – 10/25/2015)

AJ Styles (Summerslam – 8/21/2016)

Dean Ambrose (Smackdown – 9/20/2016)

Shinsuke Nakamura (Smackdown – 8/1/2017)

