Gauntlet Match For SummerSlam Title Shot Set For This Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced a gauntlet match for this week’s WWE Raw, with a World Title shot at SummerSlam on the line. The company announced on Sunday that CM Punk, Jey Uso, LA Knight, Penta, and Bron Breakker will be in action during the match, with the winner going on to challenge Gunther for the title at SummerSlam.

The match is the only bout advertised thus far for the show, which airs Monday night on Netflix.