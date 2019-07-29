Gauntlet Match, Tag Team Titles Match Announced for RAW Tonight

A Gauntlet match featuring Ricochet, Sami Zayn, Cesaro, Rey Mysterio, and Andrade has been announced for RAW tonight, with the winner facing WWE United States Champion AJ Styles at Summerslam.

Also just announced for RAW tonight, the Revival vs. Gallows & Anderson vs. The Usos for the RAW Tag Team Titles.

Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler and Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss were previously announced for tonight’s show.