GCW 18: We Run This Town Results 4.9.21: Moose, EC3, More In Action
Generation Championship Wrestling held GCW 18: We Run This Town on Friday in Tampa at the Egypt Shrine Center, with the event airing on Title Match Network. Moose, EC3, Mike Bennett, and more were featured on the card.
Here are the results from the show, courtesy of Fightful:
* Moose def. EC3 by DQ
* Street Fight: Logan Cruz def. Daniel Starling
* Renee Michelle def. Missa Kate
* Timmy Lou Retton def. Mr. Grim
* Jennacide def. Willow Nightingale
* Remy Marcel def. Mecha Wolf and Wolfe Taylor
* GCW Tag Team Championships: Culture Inc (Eli Knight & Malik Bosede) def. Edge Stone & Solomon Stone to win the vacant titles.
* Mike Bennett def. KC Navarro
* Funny Bone & The Super Beast (w/Crystal White & Mr. Gomez) def. Rey Xion & Samson
* Skye Blue def. Kiera Hogan
* GCW Heavyweight Championship: Stunt Marshall def. Chuckles The Clown (c) and Suge D to win the title.
* GCW Women’s Championship: Queen Aminata (c) def. Rache Chanel
Sorry skipped the show before this one. Now it's @GCWWrestlingPro #WeRunThisTown and wow it's @therealec3 facing @IMPACTWRESTLING MOOSE!! pic.twitter.com/wuoCrNkuGk
— Alan Wojcik (@MyNameIsWojcik) April 10, 2021
@GCWWrestlingPro kicks off with @therealec3 & @TheMooseNation !!! It’s going down. pic.twitter.com/HnkozLknBG
— JSL (@JSLTV_) April 10, 2021
I had an absolute blast tonight at @GCWWrestlingPro. Thank you to @FutureLegendCEO and thank you to @KCwrestles. Dude is gonna be an absolute star in this industry and it was a privilege to be part of his journey. See you down the road 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/hcE9VoJduA
— Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) April 10, 2021
