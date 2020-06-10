wrestling / News
Variosus News; 44OH vs. Second Gear Crew Set for The Wrld on GCW Pt. 2, Hiroshi Tanahashi on His University Dating Life
– GCW has announced that 44OH will face Second Gear Crew for the upcoming The Wrld on GCW Pt. 2. The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 20. The event will be held at Celebration Plaza Amphitheater at White River State Park. You can view that announcement below.
– NJPW1972.com recently chatted with Hiroshi Tanahashi, who discussed life in college and more. When asked if any of his girlfriends ever liked wrestling, Tanahashi stated the following:
“No, not really; I never pushed any of my girlfriends into it. I went with my ex to Osaka to see Scott Norton and Manabu Nakanishi for the IWGP title in winter of my freshman year, but she didn’t get too invested. It wasn’t long after that she started seeing The Snowboarder (laughs).”
