wrestling / News
GCW 56 Birdz Results 1.13.14: Jonathan Gresham In Action, More
GCW held their 56 Birdz show on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the Columbus, Ohio show below, per Fightful:
* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Violence Is Forever def. The Rejects and Bang & Matthews
* Oni El Bendito def. Jack Cartwheel
* Rich And Powerful def. The Philly Marino Experience
* Jimmy Lloyd def. 1 Called Manders
* Los Macizos & Rina Yamashita def. Alec Price, Braydon Toon, & Dante Leon
* Myron Reed def. Lio Rush
* GCW Extreme Championship Match: Joey Janela def. Microman
* Joshua Bishop def. Hoodfoot
* Mance Warner and Effy signed the contract for their match in Tampa.
* Jonathan Gresham def. Cole Radrick
I can't wait till the 26th #GCWBirdz pic.twitter.com/3L0SWQpFIF
— LOUDPOP39 (@FISHFlourisher) January 14, 2024
Fire ass main event at @GCWrestling_ #GCWBirdz pic.twitter.com/tRf4xwyaWv
— 𝔘𝔫𝔨𝔦𝔩𝔩𝔞𝔟𝔩𝔢 𝔅𝔯𝔞𝔶𝔡𝔢𝔫 𝔗𝔬𝔬𝔫 (@toon_brayden) January 14, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Jack Perry Makes Surprise Appearance at NJPW Battle in the Valley, Rips Up AEW Contract
- Three Wrestlers Now Listed As Babyfaces on WWE Internal Roster
- Ted DiBiase On Vince McMahon Making Harley Race A King, Working With Bushwhackers
- WWE Provides Update On Austin Theory & Carmelo Hayes Following Smackdown