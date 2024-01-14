GCW 56 Birdz Results 1.13.14: Jonathan Gresham In Action, More

GCW held their 56 Birdz show on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the Columbus, Ohio show below, per Fightful:

* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Violence Is Forever def. The Rejects and Bang & Matthews

* Oni El Bendito def. Jack Cartwheel

* Rich And Powerful def. The Philly Marino Experience

* Jimmy Lloyd def. 1 Called Manders

* Los Macizos & Rina Yamashita def. Alec Price, Braydon Toon, & Dante Leon

* Myron Reed def. Lio Rush

* GCW Extreme Championship Match: Joey Janela def. Microman

* Joshua Bishop def. Hoodfoot

* Mance Warner and Effy signed the contract for their match in Tampa.

* Jonathan Gresham def. Cole Radrick