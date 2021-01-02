GCW 56 Nights Results 1.1.21: Alex Colon in Death Match Main Event, More

GCW kicked off its 2021 with 56 Nights on Friday evening in Atlantic City, featuring a death match main event and more. You can see the results for the show, which aired on FITE TV, below courtesy of Fightful:

* Jordan Oliver defeats Tre Lamar

* Ken Broadway defeats ACH

* Chris Dickinson defeats Cole Radrick

* Crazy Tough Enemies (Joshua Bishop & Matthew Justice) defeat Team Bussy (Allie Kat & Effy)

* KTB & Shane Mercer defeat 1 Called Manders and Charlie Tiger and Elayna Black and Ellis Taylor and Levi Everett and Steve Scott

* Mance Warner defeats Calvin Tankman

* Blake Christian defeats Lee Moriarty

* Death Match: Alex Colon defeats Atticus Cogar (w/Gregory Iron)