wrestling / News
GCW 56 Nights Results 1.1.21: Alex Colon in Death Match Main Event, More
GCW kicked off its 2021 with 56 Nights on Friday evening in Atlantic City, featuring a death match main event and more. You can see the results for the show, which aired on FITE TV, below courtesy of Fightful:
* Jordan Oliver defeats Tre Lamar
* Ken Broadway defeats ACH
ACH turns Broadway inside out with a spear! #GCW56Nights @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/2dSfjV83ai pic.twitter.com/G25WshYVRw
— Kayden😷/ケイデン🌸🌺 (@KVR216) January 2, 2021
* Chris Dickinson defeats Cole Radrick
.@DirtyDickinson evades Radrick's moonsault and then hits him with an Axe Bomber!#GCW #GCW56Nights @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/srNcjNOV0F pic.twitter.com/71M5andIy1
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) January 2, 2021
* Crazy Tough Enemies (Joshua Bishop & Matthew Justice) defeat Team Bussy (Allie Kat & Effy)
* KTB & Shane Mercer defeat 1 Called Manders and Charlie Tiger and Elayna Black and Ellis Taylor and Levi Everett and Steve Scott
* Mance Warner defeats Calvin Tankman
MASSIVE powerbomb from @CalvinTankman! #GCW56Nights @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/2dSfjV83ai pic.twitter.com/8JlhWxWNDO
— Kayden😷/ケイデン🌸🌺 (@KVR216) January 2, 2021
* Blake Christian defeats Lee Moriarty
* Death Match: Alex Colon defeats Atticus Cogar (w/Gregory Iron)
Light tube double stomp to the chest from @alexcolon0139! #GCW #GCW56Nights @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/srNcjNOV0F pic.twitter.com/XvXiV9vUiQ
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) January 2, 2021
