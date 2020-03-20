GCW Acid Cup 2 Night One Results: Nick Gage Battles Manders, More

GCW held the first night of their Acid Cup 2 on Thursday night in an undisclosed locale, kicking off a 16-man tournament. You can see the results below per Wrestling Inc.

The show streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV and fans can donate to help raise money for the wrestlers on the show, who have lost out on bookings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. You can donate here. Thus far $7,769 has been raised as of this booking which is 155% of the initial $5,000 goal.

* KTB def. Cole Radrick.

* “The Iron Demon” Shane Mercer def. Lucky 13.

* Allie Kat def. Atticus Cogar.

* Jordan Oliver def. Ellis Taylor.

* Matthew Justice def. Jimmy Lloyd.

* Blake Christian def. Benjamin Carter.

* Chris Dickinson def. Pinkie Sanchez.

* Main Event: Nick Gage def. 1 Called Manders.