GCW Acid Cup 3 Night One Results: Laredo Kid, Jordan Oliver, More
The first night of GCW’s Acid Cup 3 kicked off the show’s tournament featuring Laredo Kid, Jordan Oliver, and more. The show aired on Thursday night from Ybor City, Florida and aired on FITE TV. You can see the full results below, per Fightful:
* Acid Cup 3 Tournament First Round Match: Calvin Tankman def. Colby Corino
* Acid Cup 3 Tournament First Round Match: Laredo Kid def. Brayden Lee
JESUS CHRIST! @Laredokidpro1 with a top rope flipping German suplex!#GCW #AcidCup3 @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/futn2nGaf1 pic.twitter.com/afaa43fjLO
— Rob (@HeyyImRob) April 8, 2021
* Acid Cup 3 Tournament First Round Match: Dragon Bane def. KTB
.@KTB_mauls catches Bane mid flight with a powerbomb! #AcidCup3 @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/iL1ZZT5zWF pic.twitter.com/OGzek8nexs
— Kayden😷/ケイデン🌸🌺 (@KVR216) April 8, 2021
* Acid Cup 3 Tournament First Round Match: Jordan Oliver def. Edith Surreal
ODE TO ACID! @TheJordanOliver #AcidCup3 @GCWrestling_
▶️https://t.co/iL1ZZT5zWF pic.twitter.com/EH2tj7kvYX
— Kayden😷/ケイデン🌸🌺 (@KVR216) April 8, 2021
* Acid Cup 3 Tournament First Round Match: Lee Moriarty def. JJ Garrett
* Acid Cup 3 Tournament First Round Match: Arez def. Aramis
I fucking love Arez. Every time he's in GCW, it's something special #AcidCup3 pic.twitter.com/IWf9Yjv69f
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) April 8, 2021
* Acid Cup 3 Tournament First Round Match: Cole Radrick def. Jimmy Lloyd and Ellis Taylor
Cole Radrick dissects Jimmy lloyd #AcidCup3 pic.twitter.com/grcRurSmiR
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) April 8, 2021
* Acid Cup 3 Tournament First Round Match: AJ Gray def. “Spyder” Nate Webb
