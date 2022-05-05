wrestling / News
GCW Adds ‘Action’ Mike Jackson To You Wouldn’t Understand Show
‘Action’ Mike Jackson is headed to New York City for GCW You Wouldn’t Understand. GCW announced on Thursday that Jackson is making his debut in the city at the show, joining the previously-announced Marko Stunt.
The show takes place at the Melrose Ballroom on June 18th and streams live on FITE TV.
*NEW YORK CITY UPDATE*
For the first time in his 40+ year career, "ACTION" MIKE JACKSON is coming to wrestle in NEW YORK CITY!
Tix on Sale FRIDAY at 11AM!
GCW presents
"You Wouldn't Understand"
Sat 6/18 – 8PM
Melrose Ballroom – NYC
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/ZClUPGkxMQ
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) May 5, 2022
