Various News: GCW Adds Matches to New Year’s Doubleheader, New Match For ICW: No Holds Barred PitFighter X5

– GCW has added a couple of matches to its New Year’s set of shows. The company announced that Calvin Tankman has been added to the December 31st and Januaary 1st shows while an I Quit Match between G-Raver and Jimmy Lloyd will take place on the January 1st event:

*New Years Update* Just Signed CALVIN TANKMAN returns to GCW for our New Year's Doubleheader! Tix: Thurs 12/31 – 9PMhttps://t.co/iakfdVJ4TK Fri 1/1 – 7PMhttps://t.co/o1Z7HlvQ3p Streaming LIVE on IWTV! Discount Hotel Rooms:https://t.co/bhQ0Eom47l 👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qOBfC9G8lN — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 19, 2020

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT ☠️ JOHN WAYNE MURDOCH vs

NOLAN EDWARD 🔥 #PFX5 will NOW BE HELD at THE BLOOD SHED in MILLVILLE NJ (with heating)🔥 TICKETS – https://t.co/tLjph2jgxq Watch LIVE on IWTV by using the code ICWNHB for 5 days FREE! @indiewrestling pic.twitter.com/TgJ1J7fi1M — ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) November 19, 2020

– ICW: No Holds Barred has set a new bout for PitFighter X5, which takes place on December 12th and will be available on IWTV. John Wayne Murdoch will face Nolan Edward at the show: