Various News: GCW Adds Matches to New Year’s Doubleheader, New Match For ICW: No Holds Barred PitFighter X5

November 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– GCW has added a couple of matches to its New Year’s set of shows. The company announced that Calvin Tankman has been added to the December 31st and Januaary 1st shows while an I Quit Match between G-Raver and Jimmy Lloyd will take place on the January 1st event:

– ICW: No Holds Barred has set a new bout for PitFighter X5, which takes place on December 12th and will be available on IWTV. John Wayne Murdoch will face Nolan Edward at the show:

