GCW Aftermath Results 12.31.23: Lio Rush Battles Cole Radrick, More

GCW Aftermath took place on New Year’s Eve, with Lio Rush and more in action. You can see the full results from the TrillerTV-airing show, per Fightful:

* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Violence Is Forever def. Wasted Youth

* Lio Rush def. Cole Radrick

* GCW Extreme Championship Match: Joey Janela def. Emersyn Jayne

* Mike Bailey def. Violento Jack

* Charli Evans def. Risa Sera

* John Wayne Murdoch def. Daiju Wakamatsu

* GCW World Championship Match: Blake Christian def. Miedo Extremo

* 2023 Do Or Die Rumble: Mance Warner won