wrestling / News
GCW Aftermath Results 12.31.23: Lio Rush Battles Cole Radrick, More
GCW Aftermath took place on New Year’s Eve, with Lio Rush and more in action. You can see the full results from the TrillerTV-airing show, per Fightful:
* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Violence Is Forever def. Wasted Youth
* Lio Rush def. Cole Radrick
* GCW Extreme Championship Match: Joey Janela def. Emersyn Jayne
* Mike Bailey def. Violento Jack
* Charli Evans def. Risa Sera
* John Wayne Murdoch def. Daiju Wakamatsu
* GCW World Championship Match: Blake Christian def. Miedo Extremo
* 2023 Do Or Die Rumble: Mance Warner won
There is NO other team in the world on the level that V.I.F is at #GCWAftermath @GCWrestling_ @dgarrinibc @kevinxku
▶️https://t.co/JU9Q8oTR5j pic.twitter.com/bSgQ60i5IL
— Kayden/ケイデン🌸🌺 (@KVR216) January 1, 2024
PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING.#GCWAftermath pic.twitter.com/nAqMhnWfXU
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) January 1, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Says AEW Has Sexual Harassment Policy, Can’t Speak To Chris Jericho Rumors
- Arn Anderson Shares The Toughest Part About The Transition From NWA To WWE
- Ted DiBiase Says Randy Savage Was the Cheapest Wrestler He Ever Travelled With
- Kevin Nash Recalls How Angry Ric Flair Was Over Playing the Black Scorpion