GCW Allie Kat’s Real Hot Girl S**t Results: Jordynne Grace Faces Allysin Kay, More

GCW held the latest show from Allie Kat’s Real Hot Girl S**t as part of The Collective on Friday, featuring Jordynne Grace vs. Allysin Kay and more. You can see results below, per Fightful:

* Allysin Kay def. Jordynne Grace

* Davienne def. Erica Leigh

* Willow Nightingale def. Brooke Valentine

* Holidead def. Dark Sheik

* Edith Surreal def. Lady Frost

* Tasha Steelz def. Trish Adora

* Allie Kat def. Billie Starkz

* 2 Cold Scorpio (Class of 2020) and Shad Gaspard (Class of 2021) are inducted into the Grey Sweatpants Hall of Fame.

* JTG won Faye Jackson’s Grey Sweatpants Battle Royal