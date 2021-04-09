wrestling / News
GCW Allie Kat’s Real Hot Girl S**t Results: Jordynne Grace Faces Allysin Kay, More
GCW held the latest show from Allie Kat’s Real Hot Girl S**t as part of The Collective on Friday, featuring Jordynne Grace vs. Allysin Kay and more. You can see results below, per Fightful:
* Allysin Kay def. Jordynne Grace
* Davienne def. Erica Leigh
* Willow Nightingale def. Brooke Valentine
* Holidead def. Dark Sheik
* Edith Surreal def. Lady Frost
* Tasha Steelz def. Trish Adora
* Allie Kat def. Billie Starkz
* 2 Cold Scorpio (Class of 2020) and Shad Gaspard (Class of 2021) are inducted into the Grey Sweatpants Hall of Fame.
* JTG won Faye Jackson’s Grey Sweatpants Battle Royal
no thoughts, just jordynne grace vibing to gangsters paradise #AllieKatRHGS pic.twitter.com/IcRNfNrIVX
— Zach (@zach_berger01) April 9, 2021
God bless you @fayejackson419 #AllieKatRHGS pic.twitter.com/ONyY4vSYLs
— NailsAndNY – Egomaniac (@NailsAndNY) April 9, 2021
Holy shit #AllieKatRHGS pic.twitter.com/M9pMVnI4Dh
— NailsAndNY – Egomaniac (@NailsAndNY) April 9, 2021
@GarciaWrestling has STOLEN the show 🥵🥵🥵#AllieKatRHGS | #GreySweatpantsBattleRoyal | @fayejackson419 | @collective2020 pic.twitter.com/gZJcDklb1E
— Kameron (Kam) Dreesen (@KDAWG_4Life) April 9, 2021
Winner of Faye Jackson's Grey Sweatpants Battle Royal, Brooklyn's Own, @Jtg1284 #AllieKatRHGS @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/HxyddZYsI3
— Putting You Over (@PuttingUOver) April 9, 2021
