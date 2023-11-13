GCW Bringing In Andrade El Idolo For Three Events

Andrade El Idolo is GCW-bound, with the AEW star signed to appear at three events. GCW announced on Sunday that El Idolo will appear at GCW’s Los Angeles show on December 9th, their Chicago show on January 12th, 2024 and their Tampa show on January 24th.

All three shows are set to air on Fight. Tickets for the December 9th show are available here, with ticket info coming for the other two events.