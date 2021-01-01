GCW Announces 24 Hour Wrestling Livestream to Support Independent Talent

GCW is set to livestream a 24-hour wrestling show to support independent talent. The company announced at their New Year’s Eve GCW Good Riddance show that they will host Fight Forever, a 24-hour card that will include a digital telethon to raise mony for indy wrestlers affected by COVID-19. You can see the full announcement below.

“Game Changer Wrestling announces Fight Forever, the first ever 24-hour wrestling card, featuring a digital telethon to raise funds for independent wrestlers affected by COVID-19.

Streaming LIVE and FREE, Fight Forever will feature top stars from across all of independent professional wrestling competing in matches spanning a variety of styles and stipulations. In addition, GCW will partner with individual talent to book curated programming blocks over the course of the telethon. Participating wrestlers and match cards will be announced over the course of the next few weeks. 100% of donations will go directly to the performers, all of whom have seen their income dramatically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Independent wrestling is built on the passion and dedication of its talented performers,” said Game Changer Wrestling’s Brett Lauderdale. “Their sacrifice fuels our industry. These athletes need support, and with no immediate end in sight to the current circumstances, FIGHT FOREVER is a historic opportunity for the wrestling community to come together and have their back when they need it the most.”

Seed funding for this event has been generously donated by Orange Crush: The Journal of Art & Wrestling.

In addition to the telethon donation model, Fight Forever will be making commercial time and hourly sponsorship blocks available to select partners. For additional information, please direct inquiries to [email protected](link sends e-mail).

Fight Forever will take place on a closed set. Negative COVID-19 test results will be mandatory for all parties in attendance, both wrestlers and staff. Masks are required and will be enforced.”