GCW Announces Acid Cup 2 Shows For This Weekend

GCW is bringing back the Acid Cup tournament for Thursday and Friday night. The company announced on Twitter that The Acid Cup 2 will run as a two-night, 16-person tournament that will take place in an empty and undisclosed arena. The show will stream live on IWTV.

Fans can donate to the event here, with proceeds going to the talent performing on the show. The participants for the tournament will be announced on Thursday.

BREAKING: GCW AND IWTV REACH LIVE STREAMING AGREEMENT, FIRST STREAM THIS THURSDAY!

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) and IWTV have come to terms on an agreement that will see the independent powerhouse live stream a minimum of ten shows in 2020 exclusively on IWTV. The first of these IWTV exclusive GCW streams will take place this Thursday night (March 19) at 7pm EDT. The addition of GCW events to the IWTV live streaming schedule builds on an existing partnership that sees classic GCW footage regularly added to the IWTV VOD catalog.