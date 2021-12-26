wrestling / News

GCW Announces Atlanta Debut For March

December 25, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Game Changer Wrestling GCW Brett Lauderdale logo

GCW is set to make their debut in Atlanta in March. The company announced on Friday that they will host a show at Center Stage in Atlanta on March 12th, as you can see below.

Ticket information is set to be revealed soon.

