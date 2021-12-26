wrestling / News
GCW Announces Atlanta Debut For March
GCW is set to make their debut in Atlanta in March. The company announced on Friday that they will host a show at Center Stage in Atlanta on March 12th, as you can see below.
Ticket information is set to be revealed soon.
🎁🎄🎁🎄🎁
To: A̲ ̲T̲ ̲L̲ ̲A̲ ̲N̲ ̲T̲ ̲A̲
From: Santa
GCW Debuts in ATLANTA at the legendary Center Stage on Saturday, March 12th!
Tickets and Additional Info coming soon! pic.twitter.com/hRY0A0r1pI
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 26, 2021
