GCW Announces Atticus Cougar and Shane Mercer for Tournament of Survival 5

August 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Game Changer Wrestling GCW

– GCW has announced new entrants for the upcoming Tournament of Survival 5. Entrant No. 3 is Atticus Cougar. Entrant No. 4 is Shane Mercer. They join the previously announced Alex Colon and RSP. You can view the announcements below. The GCW Presents Tournament of Survival 5 card is scheduled for Saturday, August 22 at 4:00 pm local time in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The event will be available on FITE TV.

