wrestling / News
GCW Announces Atticus Cougar and Shane Mercer for Tournament of Survival 5
– GCW has announced new entrants for the upcoming Tournament of Survival 5. Entrant No. 3 is Atticus Cougar. Entrant No. 4 is Shane Mercer. They join the previously announced Alex Colon and RSP. You can view the announcements below. The GCW Presents Tournament of Survival 5 card is scheduled for Saturday, August 22 at 4:00 pm local time in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The event will be available on FITE TV.
*TOS5 UPDATE*
Just Signed
Entrant #3
ATTICUS COGAR
The Field:
1. Alex Colon
2. RSP
3. Atticus Cogar
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/IDTbFbBFIy
GCW presents ToS5
Sat 8/22 – 4pm
Atlantic City, NJ
More ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Th3ZdK6pvV
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) August 11, 2020
*TOS5 UPDATE*
Just Added
Entrant #4
SHANE MERCER
The Field:
1. Colon
2. RSP
3. Atticus
4. Mercer
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/IDTbFbBFIy
GCW presents ToS5
Sat 8/22 – 4pm
Atlantic City, NJ
More⬇️ pic.twitter.com/gf2kOXfNBI
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) August 12, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Booker T On Refusing to Job to Matt Morgan In Short Match In TNA, If He and Morgan Had Any Backstage Heat
- Miro Fires Back at User Who Says Lana’s The One Who Should Have Been Fired
- Chris Jericho, Scott D’Amore Make Big Donations to GoFundMe For Kamala’s Funeral Expenses
- NXT Talent Told Not To Use MMA Skills Against Shayna Baszler At Raw Underground