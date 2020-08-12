GCW Announces Atticus Cougar and Shane Mercer for Tournament of Survival 5

– GCW has announced new entrants for the upcoming Tournament of Survival 5. Entrant No. 3 is Atticus Cougar. Entrant No. 4 is Shane Mercer. They join the previously announced Alex Colon and RSP. You can view the announcements below. The GCW Presents Tournament of Survival 5 card is scheduled for Saturday, August 22 at 4:00 pm local time in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The event will be available on FITE TV.

