wrestling / News
GCW Announces More Details for July Backyard Wrestling Show
May 19, 2019 | Posted by
– GCW announced some more details for its upcoming Backyard Wrestling show. The event is set for July 4 and will be streamed live on FITE.tv. GCW also announced today that Matt Demorest would be returning to the ring for the show. You can check out the announcement below.
*YARDER UPDATE*
Backyard Legend MATT DEMOREST returns to the yard on the 4th of July!
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/rRmTB5V3Kv
GCW presents
BACKYARD WRESTLING
July 4th – 4pm
Location: ???
Trampolines ✔
Mattresses ✔
Boombox ✔
Lawn Chairs ✔
Fireworks ✔
Fuckery ✔ pic.twitter.com/bMiiYxEPYd
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) May 19, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Dasha Fuentes On What WWE Said When They Released Her, Considering An In-Ring Return
- Mike Kanellis On What AEW’s Launch Means For Wrestling: ‘It’s An Awesome Time in Wrestling’
- Vince Russo Recalls Yelling Match With Vince McMahon Over SummerSlam 1998 Main Event
- Jim Ross Recalls WWE Creative Considering Prosthetic Penis For Terri Runnels As Marlena