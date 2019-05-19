wrestling / News

GCW Announces More Details for July Backyard Wrestling Show

May 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
GCW Backyard Wrestling

– GCW announced some more details for its upcoming Backyard Wrestling show. The event is set for July 4 and will be streamed live on FITE.tv. GCW also announced today that Matt Demorest would be returning to the ring for the show. You can check out the announcement below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

GCW, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading