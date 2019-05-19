GCW Announces More Details for July Backyard Wrestling Show

– GCW announced some more details for its upcoming Backyard Wrestling show. The event is set for July 4 and will be streamed live on FITE.tv. GCW also announced today that Matt Demorest would be returning to the ring for the show. You can check out the announcement below.

*YARDER UPDATE* Backyard Legend MATT DEMOREST returns to the yard on the 4th of July! Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/rRmTB5V3Kv GCW presents

BACKYARD WRESTLING

July 4th – 4pm

Location: ??? Trampolines ✔

Mattresses ✔

Boombox ✔

Lawn Chairs ✔

Fireworks ✔

Fuckery ✔ pic.twitter.com/bMiiYxEPYd — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) May 19, 2019