wrestling / News
GCW Announces Battle Royal For The WRLD On GCW Kickoff Show
January 19, 2022 | Posted by
GCW has set a Battle Royale for the kickoff show for The WRLD on GCW. The company announced on Wednesday that a battle royale will be part of the Pabst Blue Ribbon Kickoff Show, as you can see below.
The show takes place on Sunday and airs on FITE TV.
*BREAKING*
Just Signed:
THE @PabstBlueRibbon KICKOFF SHOW BATTLE ROYAL!
Streaming LIVE & FREE from The Hammerstein Ballroom at 7PM prior to the start of #TheWrldOnGCW broadcast on @FiteTV!
Also Featuring:
– The PBR Kickoff Scramble
– Special Guests
+more! pic.twitter.com/cY1KKgCGNi
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 20, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Freddie Prinze Jr. on His Past Heat With John Cena, How Vince McMahon Reacted to Their Argument
- John Cena on a Potential Return of His Doctor of Thuganomics Gimmick, What’s Next for Him
- Rhino Reveals Being Scared of Paul Wight After Picking Up His Bar Tab
- Don West Confirms His Cancer Is Back, Shares GoFundMe