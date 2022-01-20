wrestling / News

GCW Announces Battle Royal For The WRLD On GCW Kickoff Show

January 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The WRLD on GCW

GCW has set a Battle Royale for the kickoff show for The WRLD on GCW. The company announced on Wednesday that a battle royale will be part of the Pabst Blue Ribbon Kickoff Show, as you can see below.

The show takes place on Sunday and airs on FITE TV.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The WRLD On GCW, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading