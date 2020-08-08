wrestling / News

GCW Announces Blake Christian vs. Andrew Everett for Jersey Shore Card

August 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Game Changer Wrestling GCW

– GCW has announced Blake Christian vs. Andrew Everett for the upcoming Jimmy Lloyd’s Jersey Shore event. The card is slated for August 23 at The Garden Pier on the Atlantic City Boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey. You can view the announcement tweet below.

