wrestling / News
GCW Announces Blake Christian vs. Andrew Everett for Jersey Shore Card
August 8, 2020 | Posted by
– GCW has announced Blake Christian vs. Andrew Everett for the upcoming Jimmy Lloyd’s Jersey Shore event. The card is slated for August 23 at The Garden Pier on the Atlantic City Boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey. You can view the announcement tweet below.
*Jimmy's JS Update*
Just Signed
First Time Ever
BLAKE CHRISTIAN
vs
ANDREW EVERETT
Get Tix:https://t.co/mDD1XWyzHM
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/IDTbFbBFIy
also streaming LIVE on @indiewrestling!
Jimmy Lloyd's Jersey Shore
Sunday 8/23 – 5PM
Atlantic City NJ
More ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/jKFOALe0PT
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) August 7, 2020
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Added Stipulations To FTR’s Release From Company
- AEW Has Cut Back On Extras At Ringside, Pineapple Pete Not At Tapings
- Jim Ross Discusses Backstage Heat Between Sunny & Sable, What Started It, Marc Mero Not Wanting Sable to Take Bumps
- Bret Hart on Why He Intentionally Kicked British Bulldog During Their Summerslam Match (Video)