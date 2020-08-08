GCW Announces Blake Christian vs. Andrew Everett for Jersey Shore Card

– GCW has announced Blake Christian vs. Andrew Everett for the upcoming Jimmy Lloyd’s Jersey Shore event. The card is slated for August 23 at The Garden Pier on the Atlantic City Boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey. You can view the announcement tweet below.

*Jimmy's JS Update* Just Signed First Time Ever BLAKE CHRISTIAN

vs

ANDREW EVERETT Get Tix:https://t.co/mDD1XWyzHM Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/IDTbFbBFIy also streaming LIVE on @indiewrestling! Jimmy Lloyd's Jersey Shore

Sunday 8/23 – 5PM

Atlantic City NJ More ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/jKFOALe0PT — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) August 7, 2020