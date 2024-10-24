wrestling / News
GCW Announces Dates And Location For The Collective 2025
October 23, 2024 | Posted by
GCW has announced the dates and location for next year’s The Collective. The company announced on Wednesday that the events will take place from April 17th through the 19th at The Pearl Theatre at The Palms Casino Resort, and will air on TrillerTV.
The events take place over WrestleMania week as per the norm.
The 2025 Collective in Las Vegas will emanate LIVE from The Pearl Theatre at The Palms Casino Resort!
3 full days of the best in Independent Wrestling!
PALMS HOTEL BLOCK & VIP Packages to be announced next week…
Schedule coming soon!
The Collective streams LIVE on @FiteTV+! pic.twitter.com/pRew7OVRwi
— TheCollective2025 (@collective2025) October 23, 2024