GCW Announces Dates And Location For The Collective 2025

October 23, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW The Collective 2025

GCW has announced the dates and location for next year’s The Collective. The company announced on Wednesday that the events will take place from April 17th through the 19th at The Pearl Theatre at The Palms Casino Resort, and will air on TrillerTV.

The events take place over WrestleMania week as per the norm.

